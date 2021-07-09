COVID-19 cases in R.I. again increase by 24; no new deaths reported

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 24 on Thursday, with no new deaths for a second straight day, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 30, an increase of two from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, three are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 14 new cases per 100,000 residents in the state in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 640,303 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 1.29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 152,729 to date, a decrease of 19 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,730 deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus.

There were 5,638 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.4%.

There have been 4.51 million tests administered in the state to 960,121 individuals.