COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 85, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 85 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 67, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in an intensive care unit and 11 were on a ventilator.
There have been 527,445 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, as well as 627,551 individuals that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1.11 million doses have been administered in the state to date.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 151,258 to date. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,704 to date.
There were 8,778 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.5%.
There have been 4.25 million tests administered in the state to date to 926,054 individuals.
