COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 85, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 85 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 67, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in an intensive care unit and 11 were on a ventilator.

There have been 527,445 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, as well as 627,551 individuals that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1.11 million doses have been administered in the state to date.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 151,258 to date. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,704 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 8,778 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.5%.

There have been 4.25 million tests administered in the state to date to 926,054 individuals.