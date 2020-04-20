COVID-19-related UI claims reach 132.5K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island related to COVID-19 increased 1,236 on Sunday to 132,530, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

UI filings since March 9 totaled 170,577 as of Sunday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 862 on Sunday to a total 31,367. The program covers those typically ineligible for UI benefits, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary-disability claims due to COVID-19 increased by 50 on Sunday to 10,281. TDI claims since March 9 total 17,905 in the state.

