COVID-19-related UI filings near 110K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of Unemployment Insurance claims filed in Rhode Island due to COVID-19 reached 109,594 as of Thursday, an increase of 2,900 day to day, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training Friday.

Total UI claims in the state since March 9 reached 131,903 at that time.

Filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the state increased by 2,710 day to day to 16,715 as of Thursday. The program covers those typically not covered by UI, including contractors, gig workers and the self-employed.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID-19 reached 9,026 as of Thursday, marking an increase of 207 day to day. TDI claims totaled 15,696 in the state since March 9.

