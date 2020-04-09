COVID-19-related UI filings pass 106K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Filings for Unemployment Insurance in Rhode Island due to COVID-19 totaled 106,694 as of Wednesday, an increase of 3,050 from the previous day, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

UI claims since March 9 in the Ocean State have reached 126,090.

The state has also seen 14,005 filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a benefits program created by the federal government to cover those who do not typically qualify for unemployment benefits, such as contractors, gig workers and the self-employed. PUA filings increased 3,095 Wednesday, the second day the program has been available in Rhode Island.

Temporary Disability claims due to COVID-19 totaled 8,819 in Rhode Island as of Wednesday, a 254-filing increase day to day. TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 15,350 in the state.

