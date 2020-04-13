COVID-19-related unemployment claims pass 115K

PROVIDENCE – The number of unemployment insurance claims in Rhode Island attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic reached 115,693 as of Sunday, a 1,537 increase from the day before, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Monday.

Total UI claims in the state since March 9 totaled 144,099 as of Sunday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings in the state totaled 22,502 as of Sunday, an increase of 620 from Saturday. The program covers contractors, gig workers and the self-employed, among others that are not typically covered by UI.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID-19 totaled 9,366 as of Sunday. Total TDI claims in the state since March 9 were 16,249 at that time.

