COVID-19 UI claims increase by 1.2K

PROVIDENCE – Filings for COVID-19-related unemployment insurance climbed by 1,208 on Wednesday, to 147,508, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

All UI filings in the state since March 9 total 197,050.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 871 day to day, to 41,429. The program covers those typically ineligible for UI benefits, such as small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

The two jobless-benefits programs combined for 238,479 filings from residents since March 9. COVID-19-related claims between the two total 188,937.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to the virus increased by 77 on Wednesday, to 11,092. All TDI claims since March 9 total 19,797.