COVID-19 UI claims increase by 524

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings increased by 524 on Wednesday, to 173,299, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 720, to 69,387. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All unemployment claims since March 9 total 255,991.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 22, to 13,702, accounting for more than half of the 26,055 total TDI claims since March 9.

- Advertisement -