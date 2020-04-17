COVID-19 UI claims reach 127,150 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Filings for unemployment insurance due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,354 on Thursday, to 127,150.

All UI filings since March 9 in the state have totaled 162,582.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings in the state increased by 1,046 on Thursday, to 28,879. The program covers those typically not eligible for UI benefits, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID-19 increased by 144 on Thursday, to 10,043. TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 17,481.

Two reports released on Thursday found that Rhode Island has one of the highest rates of UI filings as a share of the workforce in the country.