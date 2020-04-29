COVID-19 UI claims reach 146.3K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased by 1,384 on Tuesday, to 146,300, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

UI filings since March 9 have totaled 194,839 in Rhode Island.

Pandemic Unemployment filings total 40,558, an increase of 1,074 day to day. The program provides unemployment benefits for those traditionally ineligible for UI, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 increased 106 day to day, to 11,015. TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 19,620 in the state.

- Advertisement -