COVID-19 UI claims reach 148.9K

PROVIDENCE – Filings for unemployment insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased by 1,360 on Thursday, to 148,868, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

UI claims in the state since March 9 total 199,462.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 93,9 to 42,368. The program covers those typically ineligible for UI benefits, such as small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID-19 increased 77 day to day, to 11,893. TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 19,873

