COVID-19 UI filings increase by 581, lowest rise since March 15

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance filings due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased 582 Tuesday, the smallest increase since March 15, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on Wednesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Insurance filings increased 997 day to day, the largest rise since April 28, to total 45,790. The program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits, such as the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

All UI claims, including PUA filings, in the state since March 9 have totaled 208,293, the department said. Total filings increased 1,720 day to day, the lowest since Sunday, when there were 1,382.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 increased by 98 Tuesday to total 12,169. TDI filings since March 9 in the state have totaled 20,394.

