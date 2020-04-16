COVID-19 unemployment filings approach 125K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased by 2,717 Wednesday to total 124,796, the R.I Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The department said that UI claims since March 9 in the state totaled 159,001 on Wednesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 1,348 Wednesday to a total of 27,883. The program covers those typically not eligible for unemployment benefits, such as contractors, small-business owners and the self-employed.

Temporary Disability Insurance due to COVID-19 increased by 163 Wednesday to 9,899. TDI claims in the state since March 9 totaled 17,224.

