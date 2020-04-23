COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims reach 137,754 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims attributable to COVID-19 increased 1,730 Wednesday to total 137,754, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

Unemployment claims filed since March 9 have totaled 180,048.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 1,093 day to day to a total of 35,031. The federally created program covers those typically ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability claims due to COVID-19 increased by 100 day to day to 10,586. TDI claims since March 9 in the state totaled 18,779.

