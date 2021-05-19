Cox permanently increases download speed for low-cost internet

WEST WARWICK – Cox Communications has announced that the increased internet download speed it offered at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for its Connect2Compete low-cost internet package is now permanent.

With more children participating in virtual learning, the speed was temporarily increased from 25 to 50 megabits per second in March 2020 to help families, a speed that will now be permanent to level the digital playing field.

“We initially provided an internet speed boost to our Connect2Compete customers to ensure families could continue learning and working from home without interruption,” said Pat Esser, CEO and president of Cox Communications, in a statement. “Although many restrictions are being lifted and people are heading back to schools and workplaces, we want to make sure regardless of circumstance, our customers can have the internet bandwidth they need to be successful.”

Connect2Compete is Cox’s low-cost internet solution for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in government financial-assistance programs. Connect2Compete is designed to create digital equity for students and families that may have previously lacked internet access in their homes.

- Advertisement -

Cox is also working to ensure eligible households can receive discounted service through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The Federal Communications Commission program, available for a limited time, provides temporary funding to those eligible for internet service. Families may qualify to receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental, or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area, as long as funds are available.

Through the EBB program and Cox’s partnership with PCs for People, households are also eligible to receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward a laptop or desktop computer. More information on the EBB program can be found here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.