Cranston lawmaker faces additional obstruction charge in car keying incident

CRANSTON – A prominent state lawmaker is facing an additional charge for allegedly damaging a resident’s vehicle last month at the Garden City Center, according to a report by WLNE-TV ABC 6.

Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, will face an additional charge of obstruction of a police officer, Cranston City Solicitor Christopher Millea told WLNE-TV Wednesday.

Millea said there was “probable cause to charge an additional count of obstruction of a police officer in the execution of his duties” from the June 22 incident that led to Miller’s arrest and a charge of a single misdemeanor count of malicious damage.

R.I. GOP Chairman Joe Powers called for Miller’s resignation

- Advertisement -

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time the senator has retaliated against someone he disagrees with politically,” Powers said. “Whether it’s verbal attacks or, in this case, damage to personal property, Miller has shown disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party. He is failing to represent every constituent in his district. Now that an additional charge of obstruction will be filed against Miller, he must do the right thing for his constituents. It’s Miller’s time to resign.”

An incident report released by Cranston police states that the owner of a vehicle, whose name is redacted, returned to their vehicle on June 22 and “heard a loud scratching noise consistent with someone keying a vehicle” and “observed a male standing on the passenger side walk away quickly, holding a keychain and gripping a single key.”

Miller initially denied damaging the vehicle and stated to police that he was being stalked and threatened by “gun nuts” and that “he believed the person in the vehicle may have recognized him as a state senator and threatened him for that reason.”

However, according to police, when later confronted with additional information, “including he was observed next to the damaged vehicle on video surveillance cameras,” Miller admitted damaging the vehicle because the owner “dared him to do it.”

In a June 23 news release, Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said, “Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws.

“The officers who handled this investigation did so with fairness, integrity, and without preferential treatment. I would expect no less from the fine men and women of the Cranston Police Department,” he said.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

John MacDonald, an attorney for Miller, said in a brief statement released June 23 “there will be no comment in his matter until court proceedings are concluded.”

First elected to the Senate in November 2006, Miller chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and is a member of the Committee on Environment and Agriculture.

Most recently, Miller was the primary sponsor of legislation allowing Rhode Island cannabis businesses to advertise in the state and a bill banning the use of Styrofoam take-out containers at food establishments.

Miller is also the owner of both Trinity Brewhouse and The Hot Club in Providence.

Under state law, conviction for malicious damage is punishable by up to one year in prison, up to a $1,000 fine and restitution for the cost of damages.

Online court filings show Miller was released on personal recognizance on June 22 and has an arraignment scheduled for July 18 before District Court Judge Joseph Ippolito Jr.

(UPDATE: Comment from R.I. GOP Chairman added in 5th and 6th paragraphs)