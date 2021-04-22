Cranston’s Rolfe Square scheduled for major improvements

CRANSTON – Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins recently announced the start of the Rolfe Square revitalization.

The improvements to the area of the city include replacement of trees that are diseased or lifting up sidewalks, planting of new trees that are native and appropriate to the area, and installation of decorative lighting and plants.

Rolfe Square has been neglected over time, according to Hopkins, in a news release.

Its location across from City Hall would make it a good spot for dining, shopping and social gathering, he said.

“The businesses that have invested in the community deserve better and I am excited to begin work,” he said.

Hopkins recently signed an executive order expanding outdoor dining.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

