Credit union association partners with AI provider for innovative banking solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – The Cooperative Credit Union Association recently announced a partnership with a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions tailored specifically to credit unions.

CCUA’s partnership with Posh AI will empower small and midsized credit unions through the use of accessible and affordable AI technology amid an evolving financial landscape.

All CCUA credit unions with less than $300 million in assets under management will receive special prices for packaged AI solutions through the deal with Posh, the two entities announced.

The AI solution packages will include Posh Answers, a member-facing website assistant offering instant, accurate responses to member inquiries while boosting website engagement, and Knowledge Assistant, an employee-facing knowledge tool will provide credit union employees with immediate access to internal documents and resources, ensuring consistent and accurate responses while significantly reducing response times and enhancing workflow productivity, according to Posh AI.

- Advertisement -

“At Posh, we are driven by our mission to democratize AI, making transformative technology accessible and impactful for financial institutions of all sizes,” said Karan Kashyap, co-founder and CEO of Posh. “This partnership with the CCUA exemplifies our commitment to collaborating with leagues to empower their entire membership base, from the smallest credit unions to the largest. Together, we’re ensuring that credit unions can innovate, enhance member experiences, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing financial landscape.”

Additionally, the CCUA’s Small Credit Union Assistance Fund will help eligible credit unions subsidize these tools, making it easier for them to adopt cutting-edge technology, improve member support, streamline operations and drive innovation, according to a news release.

“Posh’s journey from its early days at the DCU Innovation Center to becoming a national fintech leader has been inspiring,” said Melissa Pomeroy, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the CCUA. “This enhanced partnership reflects the association’s dedication to addressing the challenges small credit unions encounter. By leveraging Posh’s innovative solutions, we’re equipping these institutions with powerful resources to drive growth and success in their communities.”

The Cooperative Credit Union Association is a regional trade organization serving as the voice for nearly 200 credit unions in the New England region, located primarily throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Delaware.

There are currently more than 15 Rhode Island credit unions serving over 486,000 members across 77 branch locations, according to a 2024 credit union directory.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.