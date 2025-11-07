Crypto tax implications are often a costly surprise

By
-
A TAXING MATTER: Katie McIntosh, partner at Warwick-based DiSanto, Priest & Co., says many people dealing in cryptocurrency need a better understanding of the tax implications, or it could prove to be costly.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
A TAXING MATTER: Katie McIntosh, partner at Warwick-based DiSanto, Priest & Co., says many people dealing in cryptocurrency need a better understanding of the tax implications, or it could prove to be costly.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Rhode Islanders who own cryptocurrency may be sitting on a tax surprise waiting to surface. That’s because the IRS treats digital assets not as cash but as property, meaning profit from any crypto sale, trade or purchase could create a taxable event – and unreported gains could lead to costly back taxes and penalties. And

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display