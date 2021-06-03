Cumberland home sells for $1.1M, town’s highest of the year

CUMBERLAND – A home with views of the Diamond Hill Reservoir has sold for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.
The property at 51 Reservoir Road is Cumberland’s highest sale so far this year.
The home is a 14-room stone and wood colonial and has 6,000 square feet of living space. It has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace and a kitchen that includes double ovens and a large cooktop center island.
The 1.9-acre property also features a solarium with a resistance lap pool.
The sellers were identified in town real estate records as Raymond J. and Sara Kelley. The new owners were identified as Craig and Lynne Ratajczyk.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.