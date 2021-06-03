Cumberland home sells for $1.1M, town’s highest of the year

CUMBERLAND – A home with views of the Diamond Hill Reservoir has sold for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The property at 51 Reservoir Road is Cumberland’s highest sale so far this year.

The home is a 14-room stone and wood colonial and has 6,000 square feet of living space. It has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace and a kitchen that includes double ovens and a large cooktop center island.

The 1.9-acre property also features a solarium with a resistance lap pool.

The sellers were identified in town real estate records as Raymond J. and Sara Kelley. The new owners were identified as Craig and Lynne Ratajczyk.

