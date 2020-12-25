Curtain will go up again, but slowly

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president of the Providence Performing Arts Center, has had to overcome hurdles since joining PPAC nearly four decades ago. The COVID-19 pandemic may be one of the biggest hurdles yet. Even though live performances haven’t taken place at the 3,100-seat theater since last spring, Singleton remains optimistic about its future. It’s been…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.