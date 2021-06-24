Custom home on Quonochontaug Pond sells for $3M

CHARLESTOWN – A custom-built, shingle-style home that overlooks Quonochontaug Pond has sold for $2.99 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

It is the third-highest residential sale in Charlestown this year.

The home at 5790C Post Road sits on 7 acres. It is surrounded by stone walls and mature trees. The three-bedroom house has an open floor plan.

The property was sold by Robert J. Champagne on June 18, according to town real estate records. The new owner is 5790C Post Road Irrevocable Trust, John M. Harpootian trustee. Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.