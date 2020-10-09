Cutting mic won’t stop next train-wreck debate

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

In the wake of the chaotic first presidential debate, commentators have called for rule changes in hopes of making the remaining debates more useful for the public – namely, to give the moderator the power to silence candidates’ microphones. After the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates promised to add “additional structure” to “ensure a more…