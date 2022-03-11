CVS fires several employees, executives following sexual harassment investigation

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has fired several employees and executives following an internal investigation into how the company handled sexual harassment complaints late last year.

CVS acknowledged in a statement to PBN on Friday that one person was fired and others “have since been exited from the company for failing to treat the allegations with the seriousness we expect.”

“We absolutely do not tolerate behavior or actions that are harassing, hostile, abusive or discriminatory,” the company said.

CVS did not say how many people were fired or identify them by name.

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch oversaw the investigation after becoming aware of the complaints made by at least two female employees at a CVS store in New Jersey in December, according to The Wall Street Journal. The female employees claimed a regional store manager had either harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A professional investigator carried out the probe, which culminated in January in the dismissal of the manager, who oversaw hundreds of stores, and the departure of senior executives who supervised him, the Journal said.

Lynch outlined these events to some 450 senior leaders on a call on Friday, the Journal said.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, CVS said it has “enhanced” the company’s reporting and investigation processes. The company has also created an Office of Workplace Assistance that will have “personal oversight” by Lynch.

“The individual leading this function has established an impartial and independent resource to help ensure colleague concerns are handled confidentially and with the utmost importance,” the company said.

“Our commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and respectful working environment for our 300,000 colleagues is stronger than ever. We encourage colleagues to report any incidents – anonymously if they choose – without fear of retaliation. We take complaints seriously, investigate them promptly,” the company said.

In a memo sent to staff later Friday, Lynch said the allegations were substantiated, and she immediately terminated the regional manager, the Wall Street Journal reported.

One executive who supervised the regional manager and a human resources executive were dismissed, while a third executive left the company during the investigation, according to the Journal report.