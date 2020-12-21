CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccination program

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program for residents and staff of long-term care facilities into 12 states.

The drugstore chain said Monday it will add another 36 states, including Rhode Island, on Dec. 28 and start vaccinations in Puerto Rico on Jan. 4.

The initiative in the Ocean State will include vaccination programs at 210 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with roughly 34,000 patients.

Vaccinations began around the country last week, mostly for health care workers. CVS Health and rival Walgreens also started providing shots at some long-term care locations in Connecticut and Ohio.

Both companies said they would expand their programs in 12 states starting this week. CVS Health said Monday that those states include Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health plans to make three visits to each site in order to give residents and staff their initial shoot and then a booster. The company said it expects that most residents will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the initial visit, and it will complete its program in about three months.

PBN contributed to this report.