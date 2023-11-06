CVS Health names Mark Santos president of Aetna Medicaid

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has announced that Mark Santos will serve as president of Aetna Medicaid.

Santos, who replaces Kelly Munson, starts his new position immediately. In this role, he will report to Brian Kane, CVS executive vice president and Aetna president. Santos will oversee strategy, operations and growth initiatives for Aetna Medicaid, which supports 2.6 million members across 16 state health plans, according to a news release.

Santos and his team will also lead programs to help improve health outcomes for those living in under-resourced communities by coordinating care and providing access to providers and services in local communities.

Santos recently served as Aetna vice president and head of diversified commercial solutions for more than two years. He also led the company’s reentry into the Federal Individual Exchange Marketplace in 2022.

Santos has held several other leadership positions within Aetna, including head of its commercial underwriting organization, president of the New England market, vice president and head of dental and vision, chief of staff and head of strategy for Aetna government services, and as a senior leader with Aetna Medicaid, according to the release.

“With a career spanning nearly 20 years at Aetna, Mark has held leadership roles that have shaped his view and enthusiasm for helping people improve and maintain their health and well-being,” Kane said. “His broad experience across operations, finance, strategy, network, IT [information technology] and sales will enable us to continue the progress we’re making in our Medicaid business.”

Before embarking on his career with CVS and Aetna, Santos earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and an MBA from the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.