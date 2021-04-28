CVS Health to reopen Woonsocket HQ in September

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp., one of Rhode Island’s largest private employers, will begin reopening its Woonsocket headquarters in September, a timeframe that could change depending on the public health guidance.

The company has 8,600 employees in Rhode Island, including staff at retail pharmacies, which have remained open through the pandemic. The corporate headquarters employ about 6,000 people, according to spokesman Joe Goode.

CVS, like many large corporations in Rhode Island, has been cautious about reopening its offices. The pandemic has reinforced that its employees can work well together and continue to innovate outside the offices, Goode said, in a written statement.

When employees are brought back to the Woonsocket offices, it will be in a phased manner.

“Our new approach to work will include a combination of in-person and virtual work,” Goode said. “We believe this is the right overall approach for our company at this time – one that will help us be more flexible in supporting colleagues’ and customers’ needs and enhance our colleague experience.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

