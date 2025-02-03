CVS launches new app to make health care more accessible, affordable

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. recently launched a new app meant to make health care more accessible, affordable and convenient and make store visits faster.

“As a company, we are super focused on improving the health care experience,” said Tilak Mandadi, executive vice president at CVS Health. “The CVS Health app will make it easier for our customers to access and manage their health and care, save time and money, and make informed decisions about their health.”

The app follows the CVS Pharmacy app and is meant to become a single tool for customers to manage their health.

The app has many new features, including:

Manage prescriptions for the entire family across CVS Pharmacy stores, CVS Caremark mail orders and CVS Specialty pharmacies.

Prescription delivery and fulfillment options and transparency into order status and cost.

Immunization scheduling for the whole family, with group and multi-shot scheduling options.

Access to spending and benefit details for eligible CVS Caremark and Aetna Inc. members.

Faster in-store prescription pickups with a personalized barcode to use at checkout.

Savings offers and the ability to use the app to open locked display cabinets.

A new home screen with a health “to do” list and recommendations, including reminders to refill medications, updates on upcoming appointments and potential savings.

Artificial intelligence power search so customers can locate products, services and information.

Health and wellness content offered through partnerships, including articles from Everyday Health and guided meditations from Headspace.

Most of the app improvements were done throughout 2024 and CVS will continue to add new app features this year, including:

Access to personalized recommendations and educational content for patients managing chronic health conditions and provide details on cost savings and copays.

A new conversational AI chat experience allowing patients to check medication refills and status of their orders, among other things.

Continued integration with Aetna, Caremark and other parts of CVS.

New digital offerings and partnerships designed to help consumers find care and support.

“The app is the health concierge and guide for all consumers,” said Tony Ambrozie, senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer at CVS Health Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. “With 60 million digital customers, we are excited to continue to innovate and bring best-in-class and first-in-industry capabilities to our customers.”

