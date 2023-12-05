CVS launches new pharmacy reimbursement model

By
-
CVS HEALTH CORP. on Monday announced a new pharmacy reimbursement model that will bring both more transparency to its drug pricing system and change how much customers pay for their medicines. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / JOSE SANCHEZ
PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. on Monday announced a new pharmacy reimbursement model it says will bring more transparency to its drug-pricing system and change how much customers pay for their medicines. The new model, introduced during the company's Investor Day, is called CostVantage. It will use a simpler formula that includes the cost of…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display