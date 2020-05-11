CVS MinuteClinics offer telehealth visits during pandemic

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp.’s in-store MinuteClinics are now offering virtual visits for patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rhode Island’s seven MinuteClinics operate inside CVS Pharmacy stores. The clinics are continuing to conduct in-person visits with patients by appointment only. Patients are screened outside of the clinics before seeing a provider.

E-clinic visits are available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, and can be scheduled at MinuteClinic.com.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented time in our country’s history, and we recognize that patients now need different ways to access care for their acute and chronic health care needs,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic. “Our new E-Clinic visits offer patients access to our qualified care providers for the care they need, in a format that enables them to follow important shelter-in-place and social-distancing guidelines.”

- Advertisement -

MinuteClinic’s providers typically diagnose and treat mild injuries and illnesses, and help manage chronic conditions.