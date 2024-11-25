CVS names Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu president of health care delivery

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. recently announced that Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu will serve as president of health care delivery.

Chaguturu is replacing Mike Pykosz, who has left the company.

“Sree and I worked closely together when he started at CVS Health, serving as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark. In that role, and as the leader of medical affairs at our company, Sree has served as a trusted adviser to our clients, their members and CVS Health colleagues, consistently demonstrating our commitment to patients,” said CVS Health CEO and President David Joyner. “At the same time, I thank Mike for his leadership and all he has done to help create a connected experience for those we serve. Mike let us know earlier in the year that he planned to move on from the company and we appreciate him helping to lead a smooth transition.”

Chaguturu will take on the position in addition to his existing roles as executive vice president and chief medical officer for CVS. He previously served as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, in which he provided clinical oversight of the pharmacy benefit manager.

Before joining CVS, Chaguturu was chief population health officer of Mass General Brigham, Massachusetts’ largest health care system. He is also a practicing internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Chaguturu earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Brown University and his doctorate of medicine from Brown’s medical school. He also completed internal medicine and primary care training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Health care delivery connects the dots for the people we care for, as we provide better care in our Oak Street Health clinics, in our pharmacies at MinuteClinic and at home through Signify Health,” Chaguturu said. “We will continue to keep our patients front and center of every decision we make. As we succeed in our work, it means more than 185 million people in our country live better lives. This is what we are capable of at CVS Health when we stay focused on delivering the best care for our friends, family and neighbors.”

