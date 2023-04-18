CVS names Kane president of Aetna

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. has named former Humana executive Brian Kane as the new leader of Aetna Inc., the company’s Connecticut-based health care benefits segment.

Kane was named executive vice president and president of Aetna and succeeds Daniel Finke, who is stepping down due to health reasons. Finke played a critical role in the growth and success of several Aetna businesses over the course of his nearly 10-year tenure. During his career he consistently supported the evolution of consumer-focused care and was an advocate for the company’s efforts to address health care disparities.

Kane will begin in his new role on Sept. 1 and report directly to CVS CEO and President Karen Lynch.

“Brian has a track record of bringing customer-driven innovations to the market and delivering strong operating improvements,” said Lynch in a Monday news release. “His passion to simplify the health care experience will advance our strategy to improve health, lower costs and drive higher levels of engagement among our members.”

Kane was chief financial officer for Humana from 2014 to 2021. Recently, he was a strategic consultant to several leading private equity firms focused on health care services. Kane spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking division before joining Humana.

“CVS Health has a unique collection of assets – including the Aetna business – that provide the opportunity to improve access to quality health care for all Americans,” said Kane. “My focus will be working with talented colleagues across the organization to help build on existing efforts to make health care simple, personalized and affordable.”

CVS purchased Aetna for $69 billion in February. The company employs more than 10,000 and offers health care insurance products for an estimated 35 million people.