CVS names new president of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. recently announced that Len Shankman will be president of the company’s Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business.

Shankman will report to Prem Shah, the CVS Health group president, and oversee the front store and retail pharmacy businesses across the company’s more than 9,000 locations. Shankman joined CVS in 2002 and most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business. He has also held leadership roles in the Specialty Pharmacy business and as general manager for Coram – the CVS Specialty infusion business. Before joining CVS, Shankman served in the U.S. Navy.

“Len has a deep knowledge of our Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business and our company, and his focus on strategy execution, operational strength and financial performance will help us continue to lead in the market,” said CVS Health CEO and President David Joyner. “His disciplined, strategic guidance will further position CVS Pharmacy as a trusted resource for the communities we serve.”

CVS also announced that Lucille Accetta will serve as chief pharmacy officer for the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business. In her role, Accetta will also report to Shah and be in charge of creating and implementing strategic opportunities to connect CVS’ pharmacy assets. She will continue to oversee the Specialty Pharmacy, Coram and Omnicare businesses in her role as senior vice president of Specialty Pharmacy operations.

Accetta joined CVS in 2017 and held several roles within the Specialty Pharmacy business. Before joining CVS, she held roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Rx Ally, Express Scripts and Medco.

“Our Specialty Pharmacy is entrusted with the care of people who are facing challenging and complex diagnoses, and Lucille leads with heart, driving the operational excellence our patients deserve, along with instilling in our team an unwavering focus on caring for patients,” Joyner said. “Her passion and commitment to the practice of pharmacy make her an excellent advocate for the profession.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You can reach her at Castellani@PBN.com.