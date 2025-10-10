‘Cyber range’ now putting trainees under the gun

A highly anticipated, crucial feature at Rhode Island College’s Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies is now up and running. The so-called “cyber range,” a $24 million facility that will allow cybersecurity trainees to test their skills in fighting off threats in the digital world, opened its doors recently. It features 24 high-powered computers, a 24-foot-wide video wall and the capability to run dozens of cyberattack simulations. “Cyber range” is an industry term, a controlled place to practice with cyber “weapons” such as malware and hacking techniques and defensive software without danger. RIC says it is only the third higher education institution in the country using this technology. Douglas S. Alexander, the inaugural director of the institute, answered questions about the new facility in Alger Hall on RIC’s Providence campus.There are technically other cyber ranges in Rhode Island, but no other site in the state combines dedicated physical space, enterprise-grade network design, live malware use, and cloud platform integration like our range does. Others offer training labs or virtual cyberattack exercises, but this range is the only full cyberattack training environment sized for groups and industry programs.Our environment is designed to be as immersive as possible, creating realistic cyber defense challenges using role-based teamwork and time pressures. The video wall gives everyone visibility of unfolding threats, and instructors inject distractions (simulated executive reports, media inquiries, shifting priorities) to force decisions under stress. Programmable lighting, audio cues and the windowless environment contribute to the sense of urgency.Our cloud-based platform is constantly releasing new scenarios (ransomware strains, supply-chain attacks, cloud breaches) to keep security teams’ skills up to date. The software incorporates real enterprise software tools to accurately simulate the environments cyber professionals use in the field. These platforms can be updated to new versions as they evolve.• An isolated computer network to minimize any threats to outside campus technology. • Programmable LED lighting for mission status cues. • Integrate enterprise security software for realistic defense. • An instructor/operator console that controls the lighting, audiovisual sources, cameras and window shades. • Software that allows the projection of any participant’s workstation onto the video wall for real-time demonstrations.Yes, this has been the business model of the Cyber Institute from the start. In addition to the range being available to RIC students, local companies and government teams can partner with the Cyber Institute for tailored scenarios.The institute is actively partnering with Rhode Island businesses and government agencies to give them access to advanced cybersecurity training services. Strengthening the state’s public and private networks is central to our mission. Partnerships can take many forms: helping organizations improve their cybersecurity incident response plans; offering customized training programs for security teams; supporting firms preparing for federal cybersecurity requirements; and providing executive-level briefings on risk management, governance and emerging threats. We also work with partners to co-host workshops, conferences and professional meetups, creating opportunities for networking and knowledge-sharing across sectors.The next steps are to leverage the range to deliver the highest-quality cybersecurity training to as many students and community partners as possible. The institute is planning new programs for teachers, kindergarten to grade 12, community members seeking certifications and industry professionals building advanced cyber defense skills. We’re also expanding workshops, conferences, talks and networking gatherings – including a cybersecurity professionals meetup that’s been running for nearly a year. In the coming years, the institute will design and construct a new, purpose-built headquarters, funded by a $73 million bond measure approved by Rhode Island voters nearly a year ago. This new building will allow the institute to grow its programs, host more students and professionals, and serve as a hub for cutting-edge cyber­security education, research and industry partnerships across Rhode Island.