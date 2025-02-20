Cyber Sessions: Check those countless connections

(Editor’s note: This is the 30th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about it. See previous installments here.)
We’re living in an era of unprecedented connectivity. Our digital and physical worlds are merging at an astonishing pace, driven by the relentless march of innovation and technology,
This convergence, while promising immense benefits, has also created a complex and dangerous landscape. We now operate in a world where information, physical objects and operational systems are increasingly interconnected.
Devices with operational technology and the “internet of things” power our cities, industries, homes and lives. They control our infrastructure, manufacturing processes, and even our health care systems. Yet, despite their critical importance, OT and IoT security are so often overlooked.
The glaring reality is a growing information technology-operational technology divide.
IT has evolved rapidly, adapting to the ever-changing threat landscape. But OT, the backbone of our physical world, has been left behind, operating on outdated systems and protocols.
The consequences are severe. We've witnessed so many attacks on power grids, manufacturing plants and even hospitals. They're attacks with real-world consequences – disrupted lives, crippled economies and national security threats. The business risks are immense: financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruptions and, in extreme cases, loss of life.
Along with that the technical risks are equally daunting. IoT devices, often designed with minimal security in mind, can serve as easy entry points for attackers. Weak or default passwords, lack of encryption and outdated software create a perfect environment for exploitation. OT systems, with their historically isolated environments, were once considered relatively safe. But the increasing business needs for interconnectivity s are blurring the lines, exposing the systems to new modern threats.
To effectively address these challenges, we must adopt a holistic approach to security. This involves a deep understanding of the business, the technology and the evolving threats. It requires a risk-based approach to identify, prioritize and reduce vulnerabilities.
Identifying risk is the first step. This involves conducting thorough assessments of IoT and OT environments, and recognizing critical assets, vulnerabilities and potential threats.
Once risks have been spotted, they can be prioritized based on their potential impact, urgency and likelihood of occurrence. This is where frameworks such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Research Experiment's Adversarial Tactics, Techniques and Common Knowledge – otherwise known as MITRE ATT&CK – can provide valuable guidance. By understanding the tactics, techniques and procedures used by adversaries, organizations can better anticipate and defend against attacks.
Fixing weaknesses is a critical piece of the puzzle. This might include updating software, changing default passwords, implementing network segmentation, deploying intrusion detection systems and conducting regular security awareness training for personnel.
But security is more than just technology. It's a people-centric process. We need to foster a culture of security where everyone in the organization understands their role in protecting the infrastructure. Empower employees to report suspicious activities, providing clear guidelines for secure behavior and rewarding security excellence. Interconnectedness presents significant risks that must be addressed with urgency.
IoT and OT systems are the lifeblood of modern businesses, powering critical infrastructure, manufacturing processes and countless other essential functions. Their vulnerabilities can have far-reaching consequences, from financial losses and reputational damage to operational disruptions and physical harm.
To safeguard businesses and protect customers, organizations must prioritize IoT and OT security.
By understanding the threats, investing in identification, remediation and defense; along with empowering employees, businesses can shrink the risks associated with IoT and OT. The stakes are high, but the rewards are even greater.
Next month:
Russian threat groups shifting their focus to U.S. targets.
Jason Albuquerque is the chief operating officer of Pawtucket-based Envision Technology Advisors LLC. You can reach him at www.envisionsuccess.net.