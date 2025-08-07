Cyber Sessions: Resiliency is a matter of spending smarter

(Editor’s note: This is the 36th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them. See previous installments here.)
he global economy, much like today’s digital landscape, is in constant flux. Budgets are tightening, strategic plans are re-evaluated, reductions in force have been abundant, and the question on every executive's mind is: "Where can we cut costs without compromising our future?"
Under this financial pressure, cybersecurity so often finds itself on the chopping block. It’s often mistakenly viewed as a luxury, a line item that can be slashed to weather a storm. This is a dangerous gamble that can leave your company vulnerable to threats.
Actually, this isn’t the moment to retreat. A shrinking budget does not have to mean a shrinking security posture – just the opposite. A lean economy is the perfect time for a smarter, more strategic and ultimately more resilient cybersecurity strategy. The attackers aren't taking breaks. They're more active than ever, knowing that businesses under financial pressure may have weaker defenses.
I've seen firsthand how a proactive, intelligent approach to cybersecurity can be the difference between a minor setback and a crisis. The truth is, the most resilient enterprises don't just survive economic downturns; they thrive because they've made the strategic choice to fortify their digital foundations. The threats are dynamic, and the criminals become more opportunistic during uncertain times.
So, how do we, as business leaders, navigate this treacherous terrain? Not spending more, but spending smarter. It's about shifting from a reactive mentality to a proactive, risk-based approach that maximizes value and fortifies critical assets.
The first step is to get back to basics. As I always say on my podcast, Business Security Weekly, you can't protect what you don't know about or understand. A comprehensive, up-to-date inventory of all your digital assets, from servers and endpoints to cloud services and “internet of things” devices, is the cornerstone of a security strategy. During a downturn, this is more critical. By knowing exactly what you have, you can identify and eliminate redundant or underutilized systems, freeing budget and reducing vulnerabilities. This is a chance to address the "technical debt" that has built up over the years.
This is where a strategic risk assessment becomes your most valuable weapon. Identify your "crown jewels,” the data, systems and applications that are absolutely vital for your business. This could be your intellectual property, your customer databases, or the proprietary software that gives you a competitive edge. Once you know what's most valuable, you can allocate your resources accordingly.
In times of economic stress, risks from employees – malicious and accidental – rise. This is why an education program is a necessity. Regular, engaging content on topics such as phishing, social engineering and secure data handling can significantly reduce risks. It’s about compliance and building a culture of security.
When budgets are tight, you can’t afford to waste time on manual, repetitive tasks. This is where a smart use of existing tools and the adoption of existing investments or low-cost solutions can make a difference. Your current security tools might be capable of far more than you realize. Look for ways to automate threat detection, vulnerability management and incident response. Get more out of what you already have.
The days of a patchwork of point security tools and solutions are over. They are expensive, have adoption issues and are complex. A smarter approach is to consolidate your security vendors where possible. Look for platforms that offer a unified view and management of security, from endpoints to the cloud. This can lead to significant cost savings, better adoption rates and more valuable insight into your security.
Cybersecurity is not a financial black hole. It's an investment. A robust cybersecurity posture, even in times of economic uncertainty, protects your brand reputation, maintains customer trust and, most importantly, ensures business continuity. By prioritizing your most critical assets, empowering your employees, embracing efficiency through automation and strategically consolidating your security efforts, you can build a defense that is lean, agile and resilient.
Next month:
The new victims of cybercrime and how they can expose your business.
Jason Albuquerque is the chief operating officer of Pawtucket-based Envision Technology Advisors LLC. You can reach him at www.envisionsuccess.net.