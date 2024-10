Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 21st.

(Editor’s note: This is the 26th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about it. See previous installments here .) We’re living in an era of unprecedented connectivity. Our digital and physical worlds are merging at an astonishing pace, driven by the relentless march of innovation and technology.

This convergence, while promising immense benefits, has also created a complex and dangerous landscape. We now operate in a world where information, physical objects

operational systems are increasingly interconnected.

The digital and physical worlds are merging at an amazing pace, driven by the relentless innovation of the “Internet of Things” and “Operational Technology” devices. These devices power our cities, industries, homes

lives. They control our infrastructure, manufacturing processes, and even our health care systems. Yet, despite their critical importance, the Internet of Things and Operational Technology – or IoT and OT – security is so often overlooked.

The glaring reality is a growing divide between information technology and operational technology divide. IT, the world of business technology, has evolved rapidly, adapting to the ever-changing threat landscape. But OT, the backbone of our physical world, has been left behind, operating on outdated systems and protocols.

The consequences of this divide are severe. We've witnessed so many attacks on power grids, manufacturing plants

even hospitals. These are physical attacks with real-world consequences – disrupted lives, crippled economies

even national security threats. The business risks are immense: financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruptions, and in extreme cases, loss of life.

Along with that, the technical risks are equally daunting. IoT devices, often designed with minimal security

, can serve as easy entry points for attackers. Weak or default passwords, lack of encryption

outdated software create a perfect environment for exploitation. OT systems, with their historically isolated environments, were once considered relatively safe.

the increasing business needs for interconnectivity of these systems are blurring the lines, exposing them to modern threats.

To effectively address these challenges, we must adopt a holistic approach to security. This involves a deep understanding of the business, the technology

the evolving threat landscape. It requires a risk-based approach to identify, prioritize

mitigate vulnerabilities.

Risk identification is the first step. This involves conducting thorough assessments of IoT and OT environments and

identifying critical assets, vulnerabilities

potential threats.

Once risks have been identified, they can be prioritized based on potential impact, urgency

likelihood of occurrence. This is where frameworks such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Research and Engineering Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge – or MITRE ATT&CK – can provide valuable guidance. By understanding the tactics, techniques

procedures used by adversaries, organizations can better anticipate and defend against attacks.

Remediation is a critical piece of the puzzle. This might include updating software, changing default passwords, implementing network segmentation, deploying intrusion detection systems

conducting regular security awareness training for personnel.

But security is more than just technology. It's a people-centric process. We need to foster a culture of security where everyone in the organization understands their role in protecting the infrastructure. This includes empowering employees to report suspicious activities, providing clear guidelines for secure behavior

rewarding security excellence. The stakes are high. The convergence of IoT and OT has ushered in a new era of possibilities, transforming industries and enhancing our lives, but, this interconnectedness also presents risks that must be addressed with urgency.

To safeguard businesses and protect customers, organizations must prioritize IoT and OT security. This requires a proactive approach that involves identifying risks, implementing robust security measures

fostering a culture of security awareness.

By understanding the threats, investing in identification, remediation

defense; along with empowering employees, businesses can mitigate the risks associated with IoT and OT and build a more resilient future. The stakes are high, but the rewards are even greater.

Jason Albuquerque is chief operating officer of Pawtucket-based Envision Technology Advisors LLC. You can reach him through www.envisionsuccess.net.