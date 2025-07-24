D.F. Pray General Contractors Appoints Matthew Dempsey as Director of Academics

D.F. Pray General Contractors, a premier provider of construction management, design/build, and general contracting services in New England, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Dempsey as Director of Academics. This strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence and building relationships within the education sector throughout New England.

Matthew joins D.F. Pray with more than two decades of experience in business and construction leadership. As a builder known for his expertise in guiding academic clients through every stage of planning, pre-construction, and active construction, Matt is uniquely positioned to support the evolving needs of educational institutions.