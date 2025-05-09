D.F. Pray Names Anne Dexter as New Vice President of Finance

D.F. Pray has elevated Anne Dexter from Controller to Vice President of Finance. This promotion marks a significant milestone in Dexter’s journey with the company and highlights its commitment to nurturing internal talent.

Anne joined D.F. Pray as a controller in 2015, bringing three decades of construction industry experience. Her financial insight and extensive knowledge have been crucial to the company’s growth.

“Anne isn’t just a numbers person – she understands the pulse of our business,” says Scott W. Pray, President of D.F. Pray. “Over the past decade, she’s become a vital part of our success story, and this promotion is a natural next step in both her career and our company’s evolution.”