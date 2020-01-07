Daniele International merges with Utah charcuterie company

BURRILLVILLE – Daniele International, the locally headquartered producer of specialty charcuterie and deli meats, has merged with Utah-headquartered Creminelli Fine Meats LLC, the former’s owner announced Tuesday.

Daniele, founded in 1945, is owned by Chicago-based equity firm Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, who acquired the business from the local Dukcevich family in September. Daniele distributes products under the Del Duca and Daniele brands.

Creminelli is a producer and distributor of charcuterie and protein snacks. The company was founded in 2007.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We have been focused on identifying outstanding products to add to our portfolio, and we are excited to be partnering with Creminelli,” said Daniele’s CEO, David Finch, in a statement. “Their focus on innovation, product quality and culinary artisanship [is] aligned with our values and history, making the company an amazing fit for Daniele.”

Creminelli CEO and co-founder Chris Bowler will continue to lead the Creminelli business, according to the companies.

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners told PBN Tuesday that it views both companies as “very compatible” and that the merger is expected to allow both to grow more quickly. Daniele, which employs roughly 600 workers in Rhode Island, will remain in the state.

Creminelli, which employs roughly 60 workers, will stay in Utah.

