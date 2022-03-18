Danish underwater cable company to open storage site at ProvPort

PROVIDENCE – Another Danish wind-related company is setting up shop in Providence under an agreement with the company that operates Rhode Island’s two major ports.

Waterson Terminal Services LLC on Friday announced its new long-term agreement with WIND, a Denmark-based company that specializes in transport, handling and storage of underwater cables which transfer power from offshore wind projects back to land, among other uses.

WIND, which has worked on U.S. projects in Michigan and California, according to its website, will now set up a cable storage site at ProvPort, with plans to expand to other WTS ports at Davisville and New Bedford “as business grows and more space is required,” the release stated. Details about specific projects the new Providence facility will support were not immediately available.

The 5,000-square-foot warehouse and laydown area is expected to be finished by the third quarter of this year, will initially use workers from the company’s European cable team as well as WTS employees and those with the International Longshoremen’s Association, but eventually include more local labor, according to the release.

The news comes as Danish renewable energy developer Orsted A/S and its local partner Eversource Energy near completion on a wind farm manufacturing facility at ProvPort. Construction of the 228-foot-long building, which will be used to build wind turbine foundations, is slated to end this month and start being used to build turbines this summer, according to Meaghan Wims, a company spokesperson.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.