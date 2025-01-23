DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Brian Boland

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Associate Brian Boland to its Mergers & Acquisitions and Tax Practice Groups. Brian’s practice focuses on tax, general business law, mergers & acquisitions, and financing. Throughout his career, Brian has represented clients in a variety of corporate transactions and financings, including acquisitions, mergers, tax credit financing, commercial real estate investments, and acquisition financing. He regularly counsels clients on tax matters regarding mergers & acquisitions and management bonus plans, and other general corporate and tax issues. Before joining DarrowEverett, Brian was an associate at a highly regarded Providence-based law firm.
