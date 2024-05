Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

BOSTON – A federal grand jury indicted a Dartmouth woman for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two different employers, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced Wednesday. Jasmyne Botelho, 41,

BOSTON – A federal grand jury indicted a Dartmouth woman for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two different employers, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy and Jodi Cohen,

Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced Wednesday.

Jasmyne Botelho, 41, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and has been previously arrested and charged by a criminal complaint in December 2023.

According to charging documents, between September 2017 and April 2020, Botelho stole at least $280,000 from her employer by directing payments meant for the company’s vendors to bank accounts she controlled and using company funds to make payments on an auto loan and personal credit cards. Botelho was hired by the company, identified as an industrial business located in Massachusetts, as an accounts payable and receivable clerk, according to court documents.

To cover up her scheme, Botelho allegedly falsified her employer’s books and records to make it seem like the payments had been sent to legitimate vendors instead of her.

Also, it’s alleged that Botelho improperly inflated her payroll from another employer by more than $160,000 between May 2022 and December 2023. Botelho allegedly hid her scheme by manipulating her employer’s payroll and accounting software to hide her inflated payroll along with phony “reimbursements” she paid to herself. Botelho had worked as a controller for the company, identified as an industrial business located in Rhode Island, according to court documents.

A charge of wire fraud comes with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud unit is prosecuting the case.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com