Das named new Roger Williams University Gabelli School of Business dean

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University, in its national search for its next business school dean, only had to look about a half hour away in northern Rhode Island.

The university announced Wednesday that Diya Das, who recently has served as associate dean of Bryant University’s College of Business, has been appointed as the new dean of the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business. She will begin her new role on June 1.

RWU says Das is an expert in human resource management, organizational behavior and international business. During her time at Bryant, Das, RWU said, helped develop and launch new graduate programs in data science, business analytics, taxation and a certificate in innovative health care leadership. Das also served for four years as department chairwoman of Bryant’s management program before becoming associate dean, the university said.

Come this summer, Das as dean of RWU’s business school will be charged with guiding implementation of the business school’s leadership as it expands its reach into blue economy innovation, real estate and entrepreneurship, RWU said. The university said the business school will play a role in RWU’s new real estate program and developing integrated programming and collaborative research on marine and coastal economies.

“I am most excited about the amazing opportunities that exist in [the Gabelli School of Business] to build on its strengths, create new interdisciplinary programs and design effective learning experiences for students,” Das said in a statement. RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement Das is taking charge of the business school at a prime moment for the university as it implements “interdisciplinary approach to education across our eight schools of study that connects research, community engagement and real-world learning in our leadership in the blue economy and coastal resiliency, real estate, entrepreneurship and innovation.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.