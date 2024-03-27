Data breach at C.F. detention facility more widespread than previously thought

CENTRAL FALLS – The data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility last November may have affected more people than originally reported. The facility told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Tuesday that the breach claimed the personal information of at least 5,760 detainees, 3,644 current potential and former staff, and 185 outside vendors. Data stolen includes

CENTRAL FALLS – The data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility last November may have affected more people than originally reported. The facility told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Tuesday that the breach claimed the personal information of at least 5,760 detainees, 3,644 current potential and former staff, and 185 outside vendors. Data stolen includes some detainees’ medical information, current and former staff information, and vendor information. That includes names, home addresses, personal home/cellphone numbers, birth dates, hire dates, job titles and in “some, but not all, instances,” Social Security numbers. In December, the facility originally said the personal information of 1,454 detainees, 438 current and former staff, and 92 outside vendors was compromised after it was discovered on Nov. 2 that a virus had infected the property’s computer systems. The facility told WPRI that the FBI was still investigating the breach and a “complimentary five-year, identity-theft monitoring service” has been offered to all those been impacted.