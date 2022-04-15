Davies students step up for early career launch

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

On any given day, workers at Greystone of Lincoln Inc. churn out a half million “safety-critical” components for airbags, car engines and aerospace equipment. But in a tight labor market, finding qualified employees to do the work isn’t easy, says Andrew Stire, Greystone’s primary operations manager. When there are job openings, Greystone receives a lot…