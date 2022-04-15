Davies students step up for early career launch

By
-
LATHE ­LESSONS: Wilbert Cante, left, and Melvin Shaw, both machine technology students at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, work on the manual lathe machine. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
LATHE ­LESSONS: Wilbert Cante, left, and Melvin Shaw, both machine technology students at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, work on the manual lathe machine. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
On any given day, workers at Greystone of Lincoln Inc. churn out a half million “safety-critical” components for airbags, car engines and aerospace equipment. But in a tight labor market, finding qualified employees to do the work isn’t easy, says Andrew Stire, Greystone’s primary operations manager. When there are job openings, Greystone receives a lot…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display