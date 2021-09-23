DESIGN WEEK RI begins this weekend

PROVIDENCE – The eighth-annual DESIGN WEEK RI begins Friday and runs through Oct. 1, showcasing Rhode Island designers in a series of in-person and virtual events, including talks, tours, workshops and parties.

The week’s kick-off party will be held at Moniker Brewery in Providence on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year’s program features over 45 events across the state, including open houses, a popup market being held in Downtown Providence on Sept. 26 and a series of events being held in Newport on Sept. 27, among others.

More information and a full list of events may be found online.

- Advertisement -