Despite changing how it operates, local board game maker continues rolling

By
-
ARTISTIC PIECES: Lead designer Marci Szurley holds a mahjong tile that she hand-painted for board game manufacturer Crisloid Inc. in Providence. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ARTISTIC PIECES: Lead designer Marci Szurley holds a mahjong tile that she hand-painted for board game manufacturer Crisloid Inc. in Providence. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 22nd installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life.) Manufacturing companies typically have two options when planning strategy: compete within the corporate-dominated mass market or carve out a niche brand relying

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display