Despite extension, state income tax returns on par with prior year

PROVIDENCE – While state personal income tax returns aren’t due for another three months, the number of current and former residents who have already filed is not much fewer than this time last year.

As of Friday, the state had received 425,430 income tax returns, compared with 449,327 at this time last year, according to Paul Grimaldi, spokesman for the R.I. Department of Revenue. From those returns filed, the state had issued 318,505 refunds totaling $203.5 million.

In comparison, 326,181 refunds worth $197.8 million had been given out at this time last year.

The breakdown of returns filed by residents versus those out-of-state was not immediately available. However, based on 2017 tax-year reports, about 80% of returns came from residents.

Both state and federal income tax returns and tax payments aren’t due until July 15.

