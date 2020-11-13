Develop a business network

By
-
Designer Susan Mocarski founded Providence-based Cleverhood LLC in 2010. The outerwear company designs and sells high-performance rain capes internationally. / COURTESY CLEVERHOOD LLC
Designer Susan Mocarski founded Providence-based Cleverhood LLC in 2010. The outerwear company designs and sells high-performance rain capes internationally. / COURTESY CLEVERHOOD LLC
Susan Mocarski | Cleverhood LLC founder and owner During COVID-19, cities have adapted, people are biking and walking more. From Providence to Paris, cities have shut streets to accommodate increased foot and bike traffic and expanded outdoor dining. It’s opened people’s eyes to new possibilities. Social distancing aside, I think it’s brought communities closer. Because…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display